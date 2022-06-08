Rumour Mongering: Benfica Tell Liverpool To Hand Over 85 Million Pounds for Darwin Nunez

Surprise! Rumours of Liverpool FC’s interest in Benfica’s 22-year-old Uruguyan striker just turned very real, with club-connected journalist Paul Joyce of The Times reporting on the Portuguese club’s demands. He wrote:

“Liverpool have been told it will take a club-record fee of about £85 million to prise the Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez from Benfica.” “Benfica will look to sell high if they lose him and are seeking €100 million (about £85 million) for the player they signed from Almeria for €24 million in 2020. Almeria will receive 20 per cent of any profit Benfica make on the transfer.” “The Anfield club have not made a bid at this stage and will continue to look at other targets, but the possibility of moving to Merseyside and working with Klopp will appeal to Núñez.”

Well... a few things. This continues Julian Ward and Pepijn Lijnders’ love affair with Portuguese football. Also, pretty big ballsy of Ward to swing for a striker with only one really good season... and at that price too! It would appear that Liverpool are already in advanced negotiations with Benfica already, given how the club appears to be negotiating through the media with the standard “prepared to move onto alternative targets” and “no bidding wars” messages being repeated. £85 million is a hefty fee... but at just 22 years old, it’s a gamble that could pay off big time. If Julian Ward can just take it down by a few million, we may have a very very good deal on the cards.