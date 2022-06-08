Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Tracking Arnaut Danjuma

It has been widely reported that Liverpool FC want to nab a replacement for Sadio Mane before allowing him to move on to Bayern Munich. The rumour mill has been working overtime, with Darwin Nunez and Christopher Nkunku amongst many of the names making the rounds.

Today brings an old familiar name back into the mix: Arnaut Danjuma of Villareal. Transfer guy Fabrizio Romano said on the Here We Go podcast (hat-tip via the Liverpool Echo) about Liverpool and Danjuma:

“Danjuma, this boy from Villarreal, he played number nine this season.” “He did really great with Villarreal, he has a release clause in his contract it’s around €45m (£38m), maybe a bit more, and so could be an opportunity in the market.” “Liverpool have been following him since January, let’s see if they will jump into it.”

Indeed, Liverpool have been tracking Danjuma for a long time, with him having made appearances in LFC transfer reports back when he was still in the Championship with Bournemouth. The release clause is what makes it interesting... it’s a figure that is definitely more in the region of what the typical Liverpool transfer fee is these days, with more potential value compared to the 80 or 100 million that are being bandied about in the press regarding Nunez or Nkunku right now. Keep your eyes peeled.