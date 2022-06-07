Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Close In On Calvin Ramsay Transfer

Liverpool are close to signing 18-year old Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, various reports suggest. The club has been linked with him since April, with suggestions that he can play the role of understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

According to the Guardian, the club are now in talks to sign Ramsay, who is open to the move. The Liverpool Echo reports that Liverpool “are increasingly confident” that they can sign him. The deal is expected to be valued at around £4million plus various add-ons. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano mentioned that talks are still ongoing between the club and Ramsay’s representatives.

The young right-back was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year, and has expressed his admiration for Alexander-Arnold. In an interview earlier this year, he praised him for being “technically good”.

“He moved to right back and is good at going forward and good defensively. If I can be half the player of him I will be laughing”, said Ramsay.

Ramsay is also said to be on the radar of clubs like Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Leeds United, as well as clubs from Germany and Italy.