Liverpool Reportedly Reject Insulting Bayern Munich Bid for Sadio Mané

Having spent six years at Anfield and won every major trophy, Sadio Mané is set to move on this summer in search of a new challenge and perhaps also one last big payday, with Bayern Munich favourites to sign the 30-year-old Senegalese forward.

However, the Bavarian giants won’t be getting Mané for their opening bid, with reports out of Germany that Liverpool didn’t even bother to respond to a €25M offer—comprised of €21M up front and a further €4M in add-ons—made earlier this week.

Despite German suggestions the derisory fee is close to the one Liverpool paid for Thiago in the summer of 2020, it’s actually significantly lower as the Reds paid similar numbers but in Pounds, making that transfer worth close to €30M in Bayern’s currency.

Thiago’s transfer also came during the summer when football was shut down and finances uncertain due to Covid and forwards tend to fetch more, especially those who have found themselves in the Ballon d’Or discussion ahead of their move.

With the market now stronger, for Bayern to offer 15-20% less than Liverpool paid for Thiago is insulting—especially as they want €40m for a 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski. Hopefully for Mané’s sake Bayern will return with a more reasonable offer.