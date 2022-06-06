James Milner Signs New One-Year Contract with Liverpool

James Milner is already a legend at Liverpool. There’s no need to cement that reputation or increase how much the club and fans already love him. And yet, here he is, turning down (reportedly) higher offers from other Premier League clubs and at least one MLS team to stay at Liverpool for one more year.

Per The Athletic, the 36-year-old midfielder has accepted a significant pay cut to stay at the club. Milner has proved an extremely versatile player over the years—making 39 appearances last season despite an injury—and will be critical to Liverpool’s push for a quadruple (it’s going to happen) next year. The fact that he’s willing to take a massive pay cut to stay at the club and lift the Premier League trophy again (it’s going to happen) makes sense.

The Athletic reports that the details of the new contract will be available in the next week.