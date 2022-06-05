German Reports Claim Liverpool’s Christian Pulisic Interest Genuine

Anyone who’s been watching football for long enough knows that some transfer rumours never die. Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how many years have passed, how often a move hasn’t materialized, or even if a player has ended up at another club.

So we find ourselves talking about Christian Pulisic again, once of Borussia Dortmund and now of Chelsea, linked with a move to Liverpool three years after he was linked with a move to Liverpool only for him to head to London rather than Merseyside.

Pulisic’s three years with the Blues haven’t quite gone to plan, and the now 23-year-old forward seems stuck as a bench option no matter the manager. Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking like they’re almost certain to lose Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich.

There have been a smattering of rumours suggesting Mané’s move could belatedly lead Pulisic to Liverpool, and the most recent is big name German transfer talker Christian Falk, who is claiming that those smatterings of rumours are in fact correct.

It’s hard not to raise an eyebrow at a German journalist confirming that an American player at one English club could be set to join another, but given Pulisic was a Bundesliga player not all that long ago it’s possible Falk has connections in the player’s camp.

It’s also worth remembering, though, that Pulisic chose Chelsea before. If Liverpool were genuinely interested in the player at the time, under Jürgen Klopp they don’t exactly have a history of returning for targets who’ve previously turned them down.

Regardless, if Mané departs as expected, journalists with ties to Liverpool have suggested that the club will be seeking to bring in a front line reinforcement—and in fact that the club would like that signing lined up before they’ll sign off on Mané leaving.