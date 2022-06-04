Mané Makes Thoughtless Transfer Joke

If Sadio Mané wants to leave Liverpool this summer, most Reds’ fans will clap him out and wish him well on his new journey. The Senegalese winger has given so much to Liverpool over the years that he deserves nothing but respect as his time with the club winds to a close.

However, what Liverpool fans won’t appreciate is the thoughtless joke he made at a Senegalese press conference before their international friendly.

Mané has been playing coy about his future, promising updates without delivering them, even as rumours about his departure to Bayern Munich have spread like wildfire. At the press conference, it was unsurprising that he was asked about it again. What was surprising was the answer he gave.

“Don’t worry, it’s not far. Don’t be in a hurry, you’ll see it soon, there’s no problem. I look at the the social networks like all the young Senegalese, like the new generation too,” he said.

“Sometimes I see the comments and if you look at it, 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool, right? And I would do what the Senegalese want.”

Yikes. Look, there’s a way to graciously leave a club as a legend, but it isn’t by making tasteless jokes like this about the club whose fans worship you. Hopefully this was a one-off situation and Mané will rein in these comments while his future is sorted. No one wants him tarnishing his legacy in the 11th hour.

Just smile and be vague, Sadio, mate. We all get it, I promise.