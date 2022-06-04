Transfer Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Set to Trigger £50M Release Clause For Barcelona Starlet

This one feels extra silly, friends. According to Spanish outlets, Liverpool are so desperate for the talents of 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi that they’re planning to trigger his £50m release clause this summer. A product of La Masia, Barcelona’s famed youth program, Gavi broke into the first team last season, playing 47 games for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona clearly recognize the value of the player and won’t be letting him go easily.

Triggering a release clause would give Liverpool the opportunity to speak to Gavi’s representatives and see if a deal can be struck that satisfies both parties.

It’s possible that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is so keen on the youngster that he’s determined to splash the cash to make a move happen. The Reds have shown that they are willing to put out big sums for someone they think will play a key role in their team moving forward.

However, paying £50m+ for a 17-year-old feels antithetical to the established transfer strategy of the club, who focus on locating hidden gems and cultivating young, homegrown players.