Tammy Abraham Tells Trent “I’ll Be Joining You Guys Next Season”

Transfer season is full of smoke and mirrors. If a player hints at a transfer, it’s usually something akin to a vague emoji posted on social media. Or a “like” of a certain tweet or Instagram post. Sometimes even a simple follow can lead to a full-blown transfer speculation meltdown.

And then there’s Tammy Abraham, who was caught on camera telling Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold “Trent, good luck. I’m joining you guys next season” during a training session with the England squad.

Abraham could’ve been referring to anything, right? Perhaps the English lads have a monthly board game night. Or a group email where they exchange recipes. Maybe he’s just trying to get a good deal on inhalers, and heard Trent has the hook up.

Or. You know. It could be that Abraham could’ve just inadvertently tipped his hand to an impending transfer.

I’m not the first to point out that Abraham would not be the first Chelsea outcast to come to Liverpool after a successful stint at Roma. Indeed, the last two players recruited from Roma—Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker—worked out pretty well.

With the departure of Divock Origi, the seemingly imminent departure of Sadio Mané, and the uncertain futures of Roberto Firmino and Salah, Liverpool will definitely need some reinforcements up top to continue competing at the highest level on all fronts.

Abraham impressed in Serie A this season, scoring 17 goals and adding 4 assists across 36 starts and 1 appearance from the bench. He also added another 3 goals in the UEFA Conference League and another goal in the Coppa Italia.

Were he to join, the striker would also offer something that Klopp’s current forwards lack: height. The England international is 190 cm (6’3”) tall, and would absolutely tower over the next tallest striker (Firmino, 181 cm).

Abraham’s statement could mean anything. Or nothing. Reports from journalists are spurious at best so far, although it does appear as if Abraham is interested in a move back to England in the foreseeable future.

Anyway, one to watch.