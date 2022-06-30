Rumour Mongering: Gerrard Still Wants Gomez

According to a report from The Mirror, Steven Gerrard is keen to bolster his squad’s defensive ranks and has made Liverpool FC’s Joe Gomez and priority. Nathan Collins of Burnley is the alternative for Gerrard as he looks for a partner for another new signing, Diego Carlos formerly of Sevilla.

Of course, we all know why Gomez may be tempted by a move, he’s played very sporadically this last season, with Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konaté seemingly preferred as the right centre-back, Joe has primarily played as back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold at the right-back position. Gomez would also probably like to be in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans, but he only made 11 starts in all competitions this past season.

However, earlier this month on 17 June, Telegraph and LFC-connected journalist Chris Bascombe mentioned in a report about Sadio Mane’s departure that Joe Gomez is expected to sign a new contract this pre-season and plans to challenge for a starting position again. Given that Liverpool haven’t really been connected with any centre-backs this window so far, and his familiarity and past success in the system, I’m just going to assume that big Joe is staying put for now.