Your Transfer Rumour is Bullshit: Liverpool Agree Deal with Barella

At the end of the season, it was expected that the big summer moves at Liverpool would take place in midfield, with a number of players reportedly on the chopping block and the age profile suggesting the Reds would be keen on adding youth to their midfield ranks, and Aurelien Tchouameni supposedly very close to joining the Anfield outfit.

Instead, it’s been the frontline that has seen upheaval, with record signing Darwin Núñez and gifted starlet Fabio Carvalho replacing the departed Sadio Mané, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, leaving — as things stand — Jürgen Klopp with the same midfield options he had last year.

It’s not unreasonable, then, to dream up a transfer rumour based on the notion that the Reds would like to add a midfielder, and picking a two-way dynamo entering his prime at a top club is a surefire way to get fans interested. Nicolò Barella fits the bill to a tee, and it’s not difficult to see why Klopp would be keen on bringing the Italian to Anfield, given his penchant for producing superstar numbers on both sides of the ball.

The issues lie in the details. Such as the source being a website called LFCrumour. Claiming a deal between club and player has already been struck. With a swap deal involving Naby Keïta or Jordan Henderson reportedly being on the table. Yeah. That unraveled real quick.

There aren’t many midfielders good enough to come in and stake a claim for a starting spot in this current Liverpool squad, but Barella is likely in that category. That doesn’t make this rumour any more true, however, and fans getting their hopes up are all but certain to be disappointed when anything fails to materialise.