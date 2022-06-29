Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Raise Bellingham Price to €120M

When Liverpool missed on midfield target Aurélien Tchouaméni, with the 22-year-old French star heading to Real Madrid in a €100M deal this summer, all attention turned to 19-year-old Englishman Jude Bellingham.

With Dortmund unwilling to see him depart the club this summer after already losing Erling Haaland, though, all signs point to the Reds or any other interested party having to wait until the summer of 2023 if they want to sign him.

They may have to pay more than expected, too, with reports out of Germany this week claiming that Dortmund have upped their asking price for the player from €100M to €120M, or around £100M at current exchange rates.

The rise in price is said to be linked to the fact that in addition to Madrid and Liverpool both also targeting Bellingham as they did Tchouaméni, Chelsea are also interested—leading Dortmund to believe they can up the price.

All of which seems somewhat premature for a player they’re still said not to be willing to let go ahead of the 2022-23 season given how much can change in the land of transfer rumours in a month, never mind a year.

Two things seem clear, though. One is that Bellingham is a player the Reds have genuine interest in and are willing to wait on if they believe a deal can be done, and two is that he will cost someone quite a lot of money.