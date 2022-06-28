Divock Origi Arrives In Milan

Liverpool confirmed in June what we already knew, that Divock Origi would be one of several players leaving the club this summer. His legendary and iconic goals scored in a Red shirt will always have him remembered fondly.

Monday, Origi was filmed touching down in Malpensa airport in Milan ahead of his medical with Serie A giants AC Milan. The formality is scheduled for Tuesday morning, and if all goes as it should, the news is likely to drop sometime this week.

The 27-year-old found himself hunting for playing time with Liverpool. far down the pecking order of attackers in manager Jürgen Klopp’s arsenal. Hopefully in Milan he will get more opportunities to play.

This marks the end of an impressive and memorable seven year run with the team. There are few players who leave a club with as many standout, last gasp game winners as Origi. He may not have been a starter, but when called upon, he always did his part for the team.

Hopefully this move will be one that benefits both Origi and Liverpool in the long run.