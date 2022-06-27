Liverpool Reportedly Not Interested in Porto’s Otávio

Porto’s Otávio Edmilson da Silva Monteiro, most commonly known simply as Otávio, is a 27-year-old player who can slot in at wide forward or as an advanced midfielder. On paper, that would make him something of an odd fit for Liverpool’s perceived needs.

In recent days, though, that signing a player six years older than promising new arrival Fabio Carvalho who fits a similar template—not to mention overlaps with Naby Keïta, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain—and wouldn’t be a clear starter would make for something of an odd fit given Liverpool’s perceived needs hasn’t stopped the rumour mongers from rumour mongering.

The question, then, was whether the chatter reflected Porto using Liverpool to try to motivate more genuine interest or whether the Reds were set to lose a player at the position—most likely, one would imagine, Keïta—to make sense of the rumours.

It appears today the former is the likelier alternative after club-connected journalists including Goal’s Neil Jones threw cold water on the story, saying not only is there no current interest in the player but that Otávio has never been a potential Liverpool target.

Given the player’s age, his position, and that he wouldn’t be a clear upgrade on players like Keïta—already at the club and rumoured to be in line for a renewed deal—and Carvalho, and it’s difficult to be too surprised or disappointed.

Midfield certainly seems a potential problem area in the current Liverpool squad, but it’s in the deeper areas where Fabinho is the only player who truly excels where those potential problems exists and even if a more advanced player were to depart there would be question marks around Otávio as a target.