Liverpool Set To Sign Irish Starlet Trent Kone-Doherty

Over the past two years, Liverpool have been aggressively snapping up some of the brightest young talents in the United Kingdom and Ireland, signing the likes of Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark, Ben Doak, and Calvin Ramsay. The Reds look set to snap up yet another starlet, this time Trent Kone-Doherty from Derry City. First name of Trent with a hyphenated last name? Sign me up for the hype train!

The young winger has been linked to a move to Liverpool since March. Now, with his 16th birthday approaching next week, he will be able to sign his first professional contract, and the Derry Journal is reporting he will officially join the Reds in July.

Despite being 15 this past season, Kone-Doherty featured primarily for the U19 side, and even made the bench for the senior team. Derry City U17 coach, Gerald Boyle, has said he believes Kone-Doherty will have plenty of success on Merseyside.

“Trent has that ‘x’ factor, he’s got something special,” said Boyle.

“His one-on-one ability is excellent. He has got serious, serious pace but the biggest thing about him is that he has a brilliant attitude.

“He is so receptive to information, he wants to learn all the time and he’s a great team-mate as well.

“Those qualities, as well as his physical and technical abilities, will take him a long way because he’s a great kid to work with and, as I said, he wants to learn and get better. Hopefully that takes him a long, long way in the game.

“Of course it’s going to be tough. The Premier League is a tough environment but you know what, Trent has got a really, really good chance because he has got that something special.”

Derry City are believed to be receiving training compensation for the youngster in the £150,000 range.