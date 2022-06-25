Your Transfer Rumor Is Bullshit: Mohamed Salah Is Not Leaving For £60m

According to the shittiest of the shit rag British tabloids (you know the one), Liverpool are looking to “cash in” on Mohamed Salah for £60m. No, I will not be linking to the article.

The Rag, which for many obvious and historical reasons—Hillsborough coverage being first and foremost among them—has no connections to Liverpool Football Club. Therefore, anything they say with regards to Liverpool transfer rumors is either second hand information, or in this case, made up out of whole cloth.

Regardless, that didn’t stop other British tabloids from repeating these rumors for reasons (clicks).

However, we at The Liverpool Offside do not have to link to these stories or repeat them beyond the obligatory “this is bullshit,” contextualization. So, you’re welcome.

Liverpool, having already let one of their mainstay attackers go this summer (pour another one out for Sadio), would likely not entertain any offers for Salah unless someone comes in for stupid, Coutinho-esque money. And £60m ain’t that.

Jurgen Klopp has said on numerous occasions that he does not want a high turnover at the club. Despite the attacking talent already at the club, and the very exciting signing of Darwin Nunez, losing 2 of the front 3 would be a big blow for any title ambitions in the coming year.

So there are many reasons to be skeptical of this one, especially since it came from The Rag.