Liverpool Defender Koumetio Heading to Austrian Bundesliga

After a standout pre-season a few summers ago, Billy Koumetio was a name on the lips of many Liverpool fans, but even the defensive injury crisis of 2020-21 didn’t lead to first team minutes for the young French centre half.

Still only 19 years old and with all seemingly with all the tools to become a top centre half, though, it’s clear what Koumetio needs now is minutes. As a result, he’s heading off on loan for the 2022-23 season. The destination, though, is a bit of a surprise.

Instead of heading to a side in England, perhaps in the Championship or League One, he’s joining Austria Vienna, a side that finished third in Austrian Bundesliga behind Red Bull Salzburg and Sturm Graz last season.

While it’s perhaps not an expected loan destination, that third place finish means Austria Vienna have a chance to qualify for the Europa League via the playoffs and that Koumetio will be able to be involved in that effort later this summer.

Koumetio joined Liverpool in 2018 after spells with Orleans and Lyon and made two first team appearances for the Reds. His debut came in December of 2020 as a substitute against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League.