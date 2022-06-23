New Chelsea Owner Wants Ex-Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN FC, Chelsea have identified Liverpool FC’s outgoing transfer guru Michael Edwards as their top candidate to become sporting director at Stamford Bridge, following their announcement that senior executive Marina Granovskaia will be leaving the club later this summer.

We’re all very familiar with Michael Edwards’ work here, so let’s just skip all of that. Granovskaia has confirmed to Chelsea would remain available to the club during the current transfer window to help and advise during the transitional period, with main face of the new Chelsea regime, co-owner Todd Boehly is assuming the role of interim sporting director. What a tremendous idea.

However, Granovskaia has only served as lead transfer negotiator, and Chelsea have been without a football operations guy since technical director Michael Emenalo resigned in 2017.

It makes sense to want Michael Edwards since he has clearly demonstrated he’s one of the best transfer guys out there. However, since he announced his departure back in November, Edwards has been linked with all sorts of jobs, including Real Madrid at the end of last year, and Nice as recently as late last month. Maybe the man just wants to take a break and enjoy life. As he should.