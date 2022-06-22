Official: Sadio Mané Joins Bayern Munich After Six Seasons at Liverpool

After six seasons at Liverpool in which he was key to Liverpool’s return to the top of the football world, winning the Super Cup, Club World Cup, League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League, and Premier League along the way, Sadio Mané is today no longer a Red.

He departs the club after 269 games that saw him score 120 goals and 38 assists, joining Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £35M and with it confirming something of an end of an era for Liverpool fans who have seen Mané and the famed front three play together for the last time.

Other players have left over the years. Players who played a role in the club’s resurgence under Jürgen Klopp. Players who scored key goals and were important parts of those cup wins and trophy lifts. Few departures, though, have felt anything like this significant.

For Liverpool, the expectation will be to continue to compete for the top trophies in England and Europe having added Darwin Núñez to the attack as Mané departs and after bringing in Luis Diaz in January.

For Mané, a Bundesliga title can at least be pencilled for the coming season—and likely every season he stays in Germany—and true success will be measured in Europe, where Bayern have won three times this millennium and, like Mané’s now former club Liverpool, six overall.