Sadio Mané Speaks About Bayern Munich Move

Sadio Mané feels confident enough in his upcoming move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich that he’s opened up to local German papers about it. Neither club has confirmed the deal yet, but at this point it’s a formality with Liverpool already buying Darwin Núñez to replace him in Liverpool’s attack.

Images leaked Tuesday of him in Munich completing the last stages of his transfer. The Senegalese powerhouse thrived for six years on Merseyside as part of Jürgen Klopp’s now famous front three of him, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. Watching the 30-year-old leave will be bittersweet, but hopefully it is the right move for everyone in the end.

Speaking with Bild, Mané admitted that despite interest from other clubs, Bayern’s offer was the only one that interested him.

“When my agent first told me about Bayern’s interest, I was immediately excited,” Mane said. “I saw myself there right away. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for every title. So for me it was a very good idea and the right decision to come here.

“My agent told me that there were enquiries from other clubs. That’s part of the business. But I got the feeling right away when Bayern presented their plan to me. I found myself in Bayern’s plan more than anyone else.”

Considering both clubs’ European successes, it will be no surprise if he returned to Anfield playing for the other team. Like many players before him who left on good terms, Mané will be welcomed back warmly by the fans who respect his past contributions to the team.