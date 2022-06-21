Liverpool and Monaco Reportedly Agree Takumi Minamino Transfer Deal

Takumi Minamino is on the verge of completing a transfer to Ligue 1 Monaco tonight after news broke that the principality club had reached an agreement with Liverpool that will see them pay a base fee of €15M plus €3M in add-ons for the Japanese international.

Minamino was key to Liverpool’s two domestic cup triumphs last season, but his chances to move up the depth chart were always limited and unlikely to improve if he remained on Merseyside for the 2022-23 season. Monaco, by comparison, promises playing time.

They also have Champions League football to offer Minamino after finishing third in Ligue 1 behind PSG and Marseille last season, athough the departure of star midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni for Real Madrid could result in plenty of squad turnover this summer.

In addition to his goals that got Liverpool their FA Cup and League Cup titles last season, Minamino made 55 total appearances for the Reds and scored 14 times after arriving from RB Salzburg in January of 2020 after the Reds triggered his £7.25M release clause.