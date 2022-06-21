Official: Liverpool Right Back Joins Bolton On Loan

With Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen to provide depth at right back behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, it was always expected that it would lead to a few outgoings for the Reds at the position.

After a strong half-season loan at Fulham, 21-year-old Neco Williams is likely to return to Craven Cottage on a permanent deal. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Conor Bradley has today completed a move to Bolton Wanderers on loan.

Bradley joined Liverpool’s academy from Northern Ireland’s Dungannon Swifts in 2019 and began working his way through the ranks at the club, eventually making five first team appearances last season.

His debut came in the League Cup against Norwich last September, and he would go on to make two further appearances in that competition as well as one in the FA Cup and one appearance in the Champions League.

Bolton are currently in League One and targeting promotion to the Championship after finishing 9th and ten points off the final playoff place in England’s 24-team third division last season under manager Ian Evatt.