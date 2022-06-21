Gini Wijnaldum Linked with Shocking and Unlikely Liverpool Return

Despite the fact that all the credible sources seem to agree that barring something unexpected happening Liverpool are done buying players this summer, there’s a rumour circulating that Jürgen Klopp and co. could have at least one surprise up their sleeves — and it’s a doozy.

Former Liverpool player Gini Wijnaldum, who notoriously left the club last year on a free transfer to join French powerhouse club PSG, could be returning to Anfield. Add an aging midfield to a fan favourite former player who is dissatisfied in his new home and it equals insta-story.

The story, which every outlet carrying it so far links back to The Irish Daily Star, claims that if Wijnaldum did make his triumphant return to his old club, that it would only be on loan from PSG. This would serve as a stopgap for Liverpool as they try to reinforce their midfield in the seasons to come.

This might be a tempting option to some fans who are well aware of Wijnaldum’s incredible talent, as well as the huge role he played within Klopp’s system when he was a Red.

However, Wijnaldum himself is 31-years-old, and Liverpool don’t seem like they are look for short term answers at the moment. They have a vision for the future of the team, and though it might be fun to entertain the thought of seeing Gini wearing Red again, that doesn’t seem very likely. And sources with more plausible links to the cub like The Liverpool Echo have been quick to throw cold water on the story.

Still, at least as an idea, what do you think? Would you like to see Wijnaldum back at Anfield for another year or two?