Jurgen Klopp on Calvin Ramsay: “Athletic, Smart, Confident, with Good Technical Ability”

Liverpool’s signing of 18-year old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay was met with delight by manager Jurgen Klopp.

“He has bags of potential. He is only 18 years old at the moment, although turns 19 soon and already has a decent number of first-team appearances for a defender of his age”, said Klopp speaking to liverpoolfc.com.

“He is athletic, smart, confident, with good technical ability and – always crucial – is eager to learn. So there’s lots to like.”

The young right-back was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year, and has been scouted by a number of major clubs including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Leeds United, as well as clubs from Germany and Italy.

Jurgen Klopp is committed to helping him develop his skills further.

“Experiences of European and U21 international football have been really important for him and his development, too”, he said.

“Signing so early in the window is fantastic for him as it means he’ll be with us for pre-season. That helps so much, particularly for a younger signing coming to us.

“He and we will have patience with each other. I think we have proved ours is the ideal environment to nurture and harness the qualities and talent of a young player.

“So we’re all really looking forward to working with him and seeing him improve and develop.”

Ramsay will have the opportunity to join new recruits Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho for Liverpool’s pre-season, and will of course learn from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, of whom he is already a fan.