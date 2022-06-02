Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Terrier as Mané Replacement

With Sadio Mané expected to leave Liverpool this summer and the club expected to seek a replacement for the 30-year-old Senegalese forward, there’s been plenty of speculation as to what players might end up as potential targets and who the club might eventually sign.

For many, the obvious names would be RB Leipzig’s do-everything forward Christopher Nkunku and West Ham’s domestic star Jarrod Bowen, both of whom have been linked before. Instead, the first name getting significant play this week is Rennes’ Martin Terrier.

The 25-year-old French forward mostly plays on the left wing but has some experience across the front line and last season, his second with Rennes after joining them from Lille in 2020 in a €12M deal, he broke out scoring 21 goals and four assists in 37 Ligue 1 games.

While it’s impossible to fully ignore that Ligue 1 isn’t up to the Premier League standards, a goal involvement every 112 minutes he was on the pitch and that top line return of 21 strikes in 37 games sounds very much like the sort of winger the Reds are fond of targeting.

Now, the question is whether people starting to talk about him as a Liverpool target reflects the fact that he is one, or whether it’s a case of somebody on the player’s end choosing to link him with the Reds following the news of Mané being likely to depart this summer.