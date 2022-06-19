Calvin Ramsay On Learning From The Best: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Not many Liverpool supporters had “backup right back” on the list of top transfer priorities, and yet here we are, with the third and final incoming player of the window being exactly that. Calvin Ramsay might not be the most exciting signing, but he could very well end up as an important one.

As we know, fullbacks are massively important to the way Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool play. Trent Alexander-Arnold, in particular, has redefined the role and become one of the most dangerous and creative players in the world.

Those are hard boots to fill, but Ramsay has been up in Scotland, watching and learning, and thinks there’s room for him to grow and develop, and even challenge for a first team role.

“He’s a massive player, he’s been brilliant so far,” Ramsay said about Trent. “I watched him the whole of last season and just the way he plays, I think it’s almost similar to me [in] the way he attacks and stuff like that, we’re both still young.

“But he’s an unreal player. So to be coming in here and learning off him, it’s just going to be amazing for me and I’m going to learn a lot. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a challenge but it’s one that I’m up for and hopefully I can go and challenge to get into the starting XI.

“Because obviously he’s young and he’s just been brilliant – everyone in football knows that. Even before there was interest from Liverpool, I looked up to him because he’s similar to the way that I play, like I said – his attacking, his crossing, he can use both feet, his passing range is obviously quite similar to mine. Just being in here every day with not just him, but all the players, they’re top professionals and I’m going to learn a lot and become a better player.”

However, Ramsay does not seem content to sit on the sidelines and learn quietly from his world-class teammates. He has seen other young players—including the man in the spot he hopes to make his own—come through the ranks at Liverpool under Klopp.

“There’s been a lot of young players that have played – the likes of Trent and Harvey as well, there’s a lot more. But there’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team. So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”

If ever there were a season to bring in and bed in a backup right back, this might be it. The games will be coming “thick and fast” as they say, essentially from the opening kickoff until deep in the second half of the season (depending on how far Liverpool progress in all four fronts, of course).

Klopp has not been shy about giving youth players a shot in domestic cups, the league, and even the Champions League. Liverpool’s recruitment team obviously saw something in the 18-year-old Scotsman, enough to displace the current backup Neco Williams, so he’ll definitely be one to watch!