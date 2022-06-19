Bundesliga Won’t Be a Challenge for Sadio Mane, Says Former Liverpool Striker

According to Dean Saunders, who played as a striker for Liverpool in 1991, Sadio Mane’s imminent move to Bayern Munich is “not a challenge” for the star Senegalese winger.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Saunders commented that the Bundesliga is less competitive than the English Premier League.

“Nothing against the club, it’s a great club, but the league is nowhere near a challenge for Mane,” he said.

Mane leaves Liverpool having won every trophy available, and is still showing no signs of slowing down. In the 2021-22 season, he scored 23 goals for Liverpool across all competitions. And Saunders believes that this will be even easier for him at Bayern.

“He’ll get goals. They win 5-0 every week, only one team can win the league”, he said.

“It’s not a challenge. He will get in his armchair, light a cigar up, he’ll play for Bayern in third gear and he’ll coast for two years and ruin the best two years of his life as a footballer.

“At the end of his career, if he said to you ‘come and look at my trophy cabinet’, the German league winners medal will be right at the back.”

One way of looking at Mane’s stint at Liverpool is to assess his selfless contributions in the best possible light, and thank him for going out on a high. Saunders differs on this and believes that there’s no better place for Mane to be right now that Liverpool.

“I can’t get my head round why you’d want to leave Liverpool right now, when you’re playing the best football of your life in the best combination front-three he’ll ever play in, to go and play for Bayern Munich”, he said.

Mane’s exact motivation for the move is unknown other than the assumption that he is looking for a new adventure. But most Liverpool fans will wish him well, and consider him a club legend for his commitment to the club, and contributions to our recent success.