Official: Calvin Ramsay Signs for Liverpool and Will Wear Number 22

After completing the signings of star striker Darwin Núñez and talented young attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, Liverpool have today completed the signing of their third player this summer with the arrival of young Scottish right back Calvin Ramsay.

The 18-year-old, who made 33 total appearances and was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, arrives from Aberdeen in a deal worth £4M up front with the potential to rise to around £6.5M with add-ons.

The expectation is that he will be given the time he needs to adjust to Liverpool’s system, but while he’s young and not the yet finished product, the expectation is that the player will be able to grow into a role not dissimilar to Kostas Tsimikas on the left.

“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here,” Ramsay said following his unveiling. “It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest—if not the biggest club in the world—it’s a massive achievement.”

Ramsay will wear the 22 for Liverpool, the same number the player wore last season as Aberdeen. In the past, players including Andy Lonergan, Chris Kirkland, Emiliano Insúa, Momo Sissoko, Simon Mignolet, and Titi Camara have worn it for the Reds.

“I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got,” the young right back added. “Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there.”