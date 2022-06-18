Rumour Mongering: Takumi Minamino Chooses His Next Club

Take away Takumi Minamino and it’s almost impossible to imagine Liverpool winning the League Cup and FA Cup last season such was the importance of the Japanese international in the Reds reaching the final of England’s two domestic cup competitions.

However, with the 27-year-old down the pecking order in Liverpool’s attack and not likely to move up it in the 2022-23 season should he remain at Anfield, it was always rather expected that Minamino would move on this summer in search of more playing time.

Now, the chatter in the land of the rumour mongers has him having decided on his next destination. According to The Mirror and others today, the player has considered offers from Monaco, Lyon, Atalanta, Wolverhampton, and Fulham and chosen Monaco.

For their part, with multiple clubs showing serious interest in the player Liverpool are expecting to make around £17M off his sale after signing him from RB Leipzig in January of 2020 by activating what was widely seen as a bargain £7.25M release clause.

In his two-and-a-half years in England, Minamino made 55 total appearances for the Reds, including ten goals in 24 appearances in 2021-22. He also made a further ten appearances while on loan at Southampton for the second half of the 2020-21 season.