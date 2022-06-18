Jamie Carragher Saddened By the Transfer of His ‘Favourite’ Current Liverpool Player

Looks like fans aren’t the only ones who play favourites with Liverpool players. Former players and pundits alike have their preferences as well, and Jamie Carragher gave us a little glimpse into his after the news of Sadio Mané’s transfer to Bayern Munich.

This day has been coming for a while, but it’s still a bitter pill to swallow seeing one of the Liverpool players responsible for the club’s massive resurgence in the Jürgen Klopp era depart to the Bundesliga.

In his six years with the club, Mané won everything there is to win, always working hard and proving himself willing to do whatever Klopp asked of him. He also just seems to be a generally good guy, and someone who blended in well with the chemistry of the team.

Carragher, for his part, had much the same reaction to the news as those of us at home hearing about it, and he voiced his disappointment in the same way as us too: through Twitter.

My favourite @LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio ❤️ https://t.co/X2XrPGEFaX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 17, 2022

When a legend calls you a legend, that’s how you know you’re a legend...or something. Carragher admitted that Mané is his favourite Liverpool player of the current era. This puts the Senegalese winger at the top of some stiff competition, including from Carra’s fellow defender Virgil van Dijk.

It’s hard to disagree, for the reasons Carra’s mentions and more. Mané will be a player not soon forgotten in the Liverpool history books or the trophy room.