Bayern Munich Reportedly Prepared to Meet £42.5M Sadio Mané Price

The day was always going to come when Liverpool’s famed front three came to an end, and we appear to be very near that day today follow fresh reports claiming Bayern Munich are now ready and willing to meet the club’s asking price for Sadio Mané.

This after Sky Sports took the lead and announced that Bayern were prepared to meet the Reds’ full £42.5M (€50M) asking price for Mané and club connected journalists like Paul Joyce said the clubs had resumed talking and were getting close to a deal.

It’s likely that any deal for Mané would only reach that price point with add-ons, and if it does indeed get done as expected it’s likely that Bayern will stress the base fee while Liverpool focus on what the total cost could be if those add-ons are reached.

After the reaction of Liverpool to Bayern’s second offer, though, which was both low and included add-ons that required Mané to win the Ballon d’Or three times, it’s unlikely Liverpool would agree a deal that was unlikely to ever meet their demands.

When a transfer fee is agreed it’s expected things will move quickly, as Mané has been widely reported to have already agreed a three-year deal with Bayern as the 30-year-old Senegalese international seeks a new challenge after six years at Anfield.