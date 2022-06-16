Liverpool Reportedly Agree £4M Deal for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay

Having signed Darwin Núñez from Benfica in a blockbuster £85M (€100M deal and brought in creative attacker Fabio Carvalho—seen by manager Jürgen Klopp as a midfield player as he develops—Liverpool are now set to sign Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay.

That’s the word today from journalists with ties to the club, with the likes of The Times Paul Joyce and The Mirror’s David Maddock reporting there is now a done deal that could in the end rise to £6.5M for the highly rated 18-year-old Scottish fullback.

Ramsay’s arrival also likely confirms that Neco Williams will leave the club in a permanent deal this summer, with the 21-year-old seeing the presence of Trent Alexander-Arnold at the position as an insurmountable obstacle to his continued development.

Meanwhile, there are suggestions that while the club had made midfield a priority, after losing the Aurélien Tchouaméni race to Real Madrid and with Jude Bellingham not available until 2023, the Reds will for now hold off on a signing a player for the middle.