Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Receive 15% Of Any Hoever Deal

Hey, remember when Diogo Jota moved to Liverpool FC from Wolves? Feels like forever right? Well, that transfer was accompanied by that of Ki-Jana Hoever moving the other way to Wolves for a cool £10 million, with add-ons potentially making it a £13 million deal.

The versatile and highly-rated Dutch youngster hasn’t established himself at the Molineux, and it seems like he’ll be on the move again, especially after Bruno Lage expressed anger at his work ethic after one of his rare starts - a 2-0 home defeat to Palace earlier this season. Hoever was substituted because of an injury in the 25th minute.

“Ki is a good example of the young kids, they want everything to happen [now].” “When you are out and your teammate is playing, and you are not training at the intensity, you are not preparing yourself and after, when you have a chance, these kinds of things happen.”

Yikes. Lage has squashed suggestions of lingering animosity, but Hoever has not stepped onto the pitch for the Wolves first-team since that incident.

And now, Voetbal International are reporting that PSV Eindhoven are interested in bringing him back to the Eredivisie and talks are already underway about a transfer. It’ll ultimately be small change in the grand scheme of Liverpool things, but tiny details like these sell-on clauses, or selling on Danny Ward and Dominic Solanke for relatively big fees in contrast to their actual appearance and production records really show how shrewd Michael Edwards and company were in terms of extracting value from selling fringe players. Long may it continue under Julian Ward.