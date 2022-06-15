Rumour Mongering: Aberdeen Raise Demands for Ramsay

Despite some promising reports over the past, which seemed to indicate that Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay was closing in on a move to Liverpool FC... well, hold your horses because it’s not quite done yet.

According to Sky Sports reporters Anthony Joseph and Vinny O’Connor, the Scottish side are now demanding a package worth £10million for the SFWA Young Player of the Year, who registered a goal and 9 assists in 39 games for Aberdeen this season.

Liverpool is understood to have made an initial offer of £4m, with £2m in add-ons. Aberdeen is now asking for £5million as an upfront amount, with the same amount in add-ons as part of the deal.

It is understood that Ramsay’s preferred choice is to join Liverpool, out of a number of interested clubs in England, Germany and Italy... so it’s down to Liverpool and Aberdeen to negotiate a fee acceptable to both parties now.