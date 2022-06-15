Darwin Núñez Wants to ‘Win Trophies and Titles’ With Liverpool

Liverpool bagged their man early in the summer transfer window. Uruguayan Darwin Núñez has been on the club’s radar for a while now, so it’s no surprise to see that the attacker became their first signing in what is likely to be a pretty extensive overhaul this summer.

Núñez joins the club from Benfica on a six year contract that could reportedly hit £85M with add-ons in the future. The blockbuster signing has Reds’ fans eager for the doldrums of summer to end so that we can see our new player in action.

In his first interview with the official site, Núñez said that he’s looking forward to adding himself to the long list of Liverpool champions.

“You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, ‘Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.’ That’s one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool – to win trophies and titles. I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool,” Núñez said.

Manager Jürgen Klopp will appreciate that ambition from the player he described as a “work in progress” as Liverpool push into another competitive season where they hope to once again excel on all four fronts.

When asked if the 22-year-old felt any pressure at the prospect of joining such a big club, he answered bluntly.

“No, I don’t feel any added pressure at all,” he admitted. “I went to Benfica and they asked me the same question then. I don’t think a player has to feel this type of pressure, a player has to feel his own pressure that he puts on himself. I don’t feel pressured by anything or anybody, I think the only pressure on a player comes from within to ensure things go well. So, no extra pressure.”

Hopefully he can back up the swagger with his performances on the pitch come August. He has a full preseason to be with the team and learn the way that Klopp wants him to play. He’ll want to hit the ground running like Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz before him in similar roles. The trust they’ve put in him and the funds they used to back it up means that Klopp and the transfer team have faith that they can mold him into the player that they need in their team.