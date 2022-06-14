Darwin Núñez to Wear Number 27 for Liverpool

The number Divock Origi made famous at Anfield didn’t stay vacant for very long, with new signing Darwin Núñez choosing to take on the weight of the Belgian’s number 27 shirt after the Uruguayan striker signed for the Reds in a deal that could reach £85M.

Núñez had worn the number nine at Benfica, but with that shirt number not expected to come open this summer the 22-year-old opted for a shirt number you get when multiplying three by nine—as well as one that adds up to nine if you combine its two digits.

Before Origi made the 27 his own with heroics in the Champions League and against Everton, it was worn by Gregory Vignal, Haukur Gudnason, Mark Gayle, Philipp Degen, and Stephen Pears, so there’s certainly room for Núñez to add to now its legend.

It’s also possible that Núñez—who arrived for his unveiling sipping yerba mate like one might expect of a Uruguayan—will look to change numbers at some point down the road, but at least for the 2022-23 season he will be Liverpool’s number 27.