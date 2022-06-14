Official: Liverpool Announce Signing of £85M Benfica Striker Darwin Núñez

Liverpool have today officially confirmed the signing of Benfica and Uruguay star striker Darwin Núñez in a blockbuster deal worth up to £85M (€100M) with add-ons, the Reds moving quickly to rejuvenate their attack as Sadio Mané nears his exit and prepares to join Bayern Munich after six successful seasons on Merseyside.

Rumours surrounding their move to sign Núñez intensified quickly last week, and late on Sunday Benfica took the step of announcing that they had agreed his sale to Liverpool—a requirement for them as a publicly traded entity in Portugal.

Now, though, with his medical completed and a six-year contract signed, Núñez officially becomes Liverpool’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, with further additions expected in the coming weeks in midfield and at right back.

With Núñez intended as the replacement for the departing Mané, it’s likely that the coming days will bring news that he has joined Bayern Munich—and with it the official end of the famed front three that has brought the club so much success under Klopp. For Liverpool, though, the focus is on that front line refresh, with Núñez joining Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz as key forwards 25 years or younger who have signed on in recent seasons.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this great club,” Núñez said. “I’ve played against Liverpool and I’ve seen them in lots of games in the Champions League, and it’s my style of play. There are some great players here and I think it’s going to suit my style of play and I hope I can give everything that I’ve got in order to help the team.”

Liverpool rivals Manchester United were also interested in Núñez, but ultimately the player wanted Anfield, Jürgen Klopp, and Champions League football rather than to gamble on joining United’s most recent attempt to rebuild. With the move completed, Núñez will now return to Uruguay for his summer break before joining up again next month for preseason with his new teammates.