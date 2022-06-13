Rumour Mongering: Monaco Lead Race to Sign Liverpool’s Taki Minamino

With most of the focus over the past week on the arrival of Darwin Núñez and departure of Sadio Mané, a few Liverpool transfer stories have fallen between the cracks with perhaps the most significant being the future of forward Takumi Minamino.

The 27-year-old Japan international was key to Liverpool’s two cup triumphs last season, but with the player down the pecking order a change of scenery was always expected this summer with Premier League sides Leeds United and Wolves heavily linked.

Over the last 24 hours, though, it’s Ligue 1 side Monaco who have emerged as favourites for his signature according to The Times’ Paul Joyce, who has the French league’s third-place finishers from last season leading the race to land the £17M forward.

Monaco are flush with cash following the sale of Aurélien Tchouaméni to Real Madrid and are looking to reinvest with Champions League football on offer, giving them the financial means to do a deal and making them a major draw for the player.

Southampton and Fulham have also been linked with Minamino, who appears to have no shortage of suitors, and wherever he ends up next season, Liverpool are said to be expecting a quick resolution for their 2021-22 domestic cup hero.