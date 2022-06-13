Official: Benfica Announce Sale of Darwin Núñez to Liverpool

Liverpool’s unveiling of Darwin Núñez as their blockbuster summer striker signing is nearly at hand following Benfica’s confirmation that they had agreed the sale of the 22-year-old Uruguay international to Liverpool in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shortly after midnight, the Liga Portugal club submitted documentation to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission—a legal obligation as a publicly traded entity—confirming the deal and fee, including a €75M base fee and a further €25M in add-ons.

Núñez will still need to sign a contract with Liverpool, which he is expected to do on Monday following a medical on Merseyside, with Benfica noting the “agreement is subject to the conclusion of the player’s sports employment contract with Liverpool FC.”

Last season, Núñez was dominant for Benfica, scoring 34 goals and adding four assists in 41 total appearances—including six goals in ten Champions League games. His goal involvement every 74 minutes stood him out as one of Europe’s top strikers.

Now, he will look to take his game to the next level with Liverpool in the Premier League, and the hopes will be that his game will translate similarly to the way Luis Diaz’ did after the forward arrived at the club from Porto at the close of the January window.

Meanwhile, Núñez imminent unveiling as Liverpool’s newest signing likely signals the departure of Sadio Mané is nearly upon us, with the 30-year-old expected to join Bayern Munich this summer after six massively successful seasons with the Reds.