Liverpool Legend Discusses Blockbuster Darwin Núñez Signing

It’s always good to start off the summer transfer season with a signing or two. We’ve already talked about Darwin Núñez and what the potential the young Uruguayan forward brings to the team, and it appears that at least on Red legend agrees with us that this is a very big deal of a signing.

In his weekend piece for the Sunday Mirror, Robbie Fowler talked about general transfer strategies and what exactly he’s hoping Núñez can bring to his former club.

“What impresses me about the thinking at Anfield is nothing is done in haste,” Fowler said about Liverpool’s transfer strategy, especially compared to the way Manchester United have handled their recent busienss. “Everything is analysed, decisions are made with planning over years, not months.”

“They’ve been brilliant this past year, but you look at the biggest games, and they didn’t always have that goalscoring edge,” he added. “The Champions League final against Madrid was a game they should have won, but didn’t because of missed chances.

“Núñez could eventually be that striker to convert those chances. And if any manager is going to get it out of him, then it’s Klopp.”

Liverpool’s newest signing scored 34 goals last season for Benfica, including 6 in the Champions League, and was one of the best players on the pitch when they faced off against the Reds in the quarter finals. He’s also just 22 years old.

“What I will say is, he’s scored a few goals in big games, scored in the Champions League,” Fowler added. “Even though he’s raw, there is clearly goalscoring quality within his play.”

It sounds like there’s a lot to look forward to, not just for the next season but for many more to come.