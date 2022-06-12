Nottingham Forest And Fulham Interested In Liverpool’s Neco Williams

It’s been no secret that Neco Williams would likely be on the move this summer. The right back has been stuck behind generational talent Trent Alexander-Arnold, finding minutes with Liverpool hard to come by.

In an attempt to get regular playing time and stay sharp for Wales as they worked toward qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, Williams and Liverpool agreed on a loan deal with Fulham for the second half of this past season. The young right back immediately stepped into a starting role for the Cottagers, playing almost 1,200 minutes in the Championship, scoring two goals and assisting two others. He became a key player in helping Fulham earn the title and automatic promotion back into the Premier League.

After the successful loan deal, as well as helping Wales qualify for the World Cup lest week, and Liverpool looking to raise funds for their own transfer kitty, it now seems to be a matter of where Neco Williams will go this summer, not if. According to the Liverpool Echo, Julian Ward has put a price of £15 million for the 21 year old right back, and the Reds are already moving on as they close in on the signing of young Scottish right back Calvin Ramsey.

There already appear to be two suitors a lining up to bring Neco Williams in on a permanent deal. Fulham, unsurprisingly, would very much like to bring Williams back with manager Marco Silva reportedly a big fan of the right back. The move would suit both parties as they are already familiar with one another, so there would be be a built in comfort level. It would also give Williams a steady diet of minutes for him to stay sharp ahead of the World Cup.

Another newly promoted team, Nottingham Forest, is now said to be turning their attentions to the Welshman. Forest were initially looking to sign Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence, who had been on loan with them this past season. Spurs, however, seem to beaten them out for the England U-21 international, leaving Steve Cooper’s side looking for their next option. Cooper, who led the LFC Academy a decade ago, is said to have identified Neco Williams as the next man on his list.

Having multiple suitors is good news for both Liverpool and Neco Williams. The Reds seem likely go get a solid fee, while Williams will potentially have the option to choose which team is the best fit for him.