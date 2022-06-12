Liverpool Reportedly Agree £85M Darwin Núñez Deal and Prepare Medical

Darwin Núñez is set to become Liverpool’s second signing of the summer in an £85M blockbuster deal after the Reds and Benfica agreed a transfer fee and payment structure that with add-ons would see the 22-year-old become the club’s new record signing.

Over the past week, the Benfica and Uruguay striker went from rumoured target to top target, and journalists with ties to Liverpool are reporting an initial £64M fee plus £12.8M in appearance-based add-ons and £8.5M in team-based add-ons has now been agreed.

The player returned to Europe over the weekend in the expectation that an agreement would be reached between the two clubs, and now that it has been a medical is expected take place on Monday, after which Núñez will sign a six-year deal with the Reds.

While there will be excitement over his arrival and discussion as to how the signing of a more traditional nine could change how Liverpool play, there is also a tinge of sadness to the news as it all but confirms that Sadio Mané will soon depart for Bayern Munich.