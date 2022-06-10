Núñez to Travel for Liverpool Medical After Fee and Contract Reportedly Agreed

Darwin Núñez is set to becomes Liverpool’s marquee summer signing with the Reds smashing the club transfer record to sign the 22-year-old striker from Benfica in a deal that could rise to £85M (€100M) with add-ons.

While there is nothing official from the Liverpool end just yet, sources in Uruguay are reporting that the deal is now done and the player is set to travel to undergo a medical and sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

Earlier on Friday, Canal Uruguay journalist Sebas Giovanelli—who, it should be noted, is one of around a hundred people Núñez follows on Twitter—said that the player would be a Red and Jürgen Klopp would be his next coach.

A few hours later, the owner of La Liga’s UD Almerica—the club that brought Núñez to Europe from Uruguay’s Peñarol and who are set to receive 20% of the profit from the sale—sent out his own confirmation of the deal on social media.

And on Friday evening, Tenfield Uruguay journalist Diego Jokas said that the fee—a base £68M (€80M) plus £17M (€20M) in achievable add-ons—had been settled and that the player would now travel to complete the deal.

While all transfers are a risk, it’s an inarguable statement of intent from Liverpool as they look to a future without Sadio Mané and to keep pace with Manchester City after their title rivals completed a deal to bring in Erling Haaland.