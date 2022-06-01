Bayern Munich Reportedly Agree Personal Terms with Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané’s time as a Liverpool player will soon be at an end if the Reds and Bayern Munich can come to an agreement on the fee for the 30-year-old Senegalese forward who was Liverpool’s standout in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

That’s the story today from Bild, who claim that personal terms between the player and his potential new club have been entirely sorted and a three-year deal worth around €20M per season—which works out to around £325k per week—has been negotiated.

Getting a transfer fee sorted, though, could be more difficult with Bild claiming that Bayern believe that a €30M fee would reflect Mané’s fair value given the player has just one year remaining on his current contract with Jürgen Klopp’s side.

For their part, reports from journalists with ties to Liverpool suggest the club see Mané as being worth €50M this summer, and every piece of evidence from the past suggests that Liverpool aren’t likely to move very much on their valuation of the player.

It’s possible add-ons Liverpool consider achievable could help to bridge the gap and establish a compromise, but if Liverpool believe that Mané’s value to the club in 2022-23 would to exceed Bayern’s offer it’s hard to see a deal getting done.