Harvey Elliott Hails Liverpool New Recruit and Former Fulham Teammate

There is set to be a reunion this summer between Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott and the Reds’ newest recruit. Fabio Carvalho signed on with Liverpool from Fulham in the first bit of transfer business that the conducted in the summer transfer window.

Elliott, who was his teammate in the Fulham academy, has high hopes for Carvalho.

“He was my favourite player to play with as a youngster to be honest at Fulham,” Elliott told the ECHO.

“Me and him had a great connection, on the pitch as well as off the pitch and I will definitely look after him when he arrives. But to be honest, I don’t even think I will have to do that, he will just fit in perfectly with the rest of the squad.

“He’s got everything in him, every attribute you can think of, and that’s why Liverpool have signed him. So I am very excited to see what he can bring to this team as well as all the fans and I am sure he will show them very quickly.”

Liverpool have certainly maintained a better-than-average success rate with new recruits since manager Jürgen Klopp’s arrival. Considering how keen the club was to scoop him up over the winter before finally completing the move last week, it seems they have big plans for the 19-year-old.

This transfer window looks set to be a big one for Liverpool, both with arrivals and departures of some big players. Carvalho comes at the beginning of what could be a huge squad shakeup, so hopefully the extra time training with the club will help him settle in before next season.