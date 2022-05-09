Liverpool Reportedly Buy Out Derby’s Kaide Gordon Sell-On Clause

Kaide Gordon is one of Liverpool’s most highly regarded prospects, with the 17-year-old arriving from Derby County in February of last year in a deal worth around £1M up front with a further £2M in potential add-ons.

That deal also included a retention of 20% of Gordon’s rights by Derby in the form of a sell-on clause that would see the Rams rewarded should the promising Gordon be sold by the Reds for a profit down the road.

Now, according to transfer hype man Fabrizio Romano in a claimed exclusive, that 20% sell-on clause has been bought out by Liverpool as they have sent a further £500k to financially struggling, newly demoted Derby.

It’s a move that would see Liverpool retain more should they decide to sell Gordon down the road, but given his talents the hope at the club is that the winger will have a long and distinguished career in Red.

Following a season that saw Derby relegated to League One as the Rams entered administration and were deducted 12 and then a further nine points, though, it was an opportunity Liverpool couldn’t pass up.

Gordon has made four senior appearances at Liverpool, his debut coming in the League Cup against Norwich, his first goal in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury, and a league debut in January against Brentford.