Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Lead Race to Sign Aurélien Tchouameni

22-year old midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni plays for AS Monaco in Ligue 1, and has been linked with Liverpool since last year. And recent reports suggest that Liverpool may be leading the race to sign him.

According to Julien Maynard of TF1, Tchouameni’s future is still open, and interested parties include Liverpool, Real Madrid, and PSG. But Liverpool are said to have the current advantage compared to the other two clubs.

While reports from last year said that he would be available for as low as £25million, this seems to have changed with increasing interest in the midfielder’s talents. Fabrizio Romano tweeted yesterday that “AS Monaco won’t accept less than €70m for Tchouaméni this summer”.

Two goals tonight, top quality again and pure leadership even if he’s 22. Aurélien Tchouaméni will be one of the best opportunity on the market. What a talent. ⭐️ #Tchouameni



The youngster has been compared to Gini Wijnaldum, with suggestions that he would fit right into Jurgen Klopp’s pressing game. He started his career as a youth player for Bordeaux, and transferred to Monaco in 2020, where he has scored eight goals across 93 appearances. He has also made eight appearances for the French national team.