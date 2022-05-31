Rumour Mongering: Paris Saint-Germain Ready to Pay €50M for Naby Keïta

When Liverpool signed Naby Keïta from RB Leipzig, the stats and scouts suggested the Reds were signing the complete package, a single midfielder who could be both N’Golo Kanté and Andrés Iniesta at the same time—or perhaps the modern Steven Gerrard.

There have been flashes of that since his arrival in 2018, but never consistency, and the player’s struggles to stay fit have played a major role in that. Now, at 27 years of age and with just a year left to run on his contract, there are questions as to what comes next.

Keïta is unlikely to be a player the club are content to see depart on a free, so it will need to be answered whether or not he’s in Liverpool’s long-term plans. And, if he isn’t, a buyer will have to be found. A buyer, perhaps, like French big spenders Paris Saint-Germain.

On that front, reports out of France this week claim that PSG are prepared to spend €50M to sign Keïta this summer. That the Ligue 1 club see the Guinean international as an upgrade on the last Liverpool player they brought in—as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

It’s nearly the fee the Reds paid to sign Keïta in the first place, and given his struggles to consistently show the form that convinced them to buy him, if true it seems a fee that might well get a deal done for a player who at Liverpool has failed to live up to expectation.