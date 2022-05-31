Didi Hamann Blasts Thiago and Keïta, Calls For Midfield Revamp

Everyone has their thoughts about the current Liverpool squad and what business the club needs to do in the summer to improve and strengthen, from pundits to fans to journalists. This time former Liverpool player Didi Hamann had his say about the current members of Liverpool’s midfield, and he pointed fingers at two players.

The most surprising player to get called out was Thiago Alcantara, who Hamann believes only impresses during games when Liverpool are in control.

“In my opinion, the Reds need to modernize the team a bit, especially in midfield,” Hamann said.

“I don’t understand the hype about Thiago. For me he is one of the most overrated players in European football. When things are going well and you have a lot of possession he’s a good player, but when push comes to shove you don’t see him. If you need someone who sets accents, then he doesn’t do it.”

Another player he didn’t mince words about was Naby Keïta.

“Keïta is also a disappointment, [Jordan] Henderson is a worker. They need a player who can make the difference and give the team that extra something.”

He has a point about the midfield, which could use a playmaker or two to freshen things up. However, that Thiago assessment is certainly a hot take.

Where do you stand on Liverpool’s midfield? What changes do you think should be made, if any, to keep them competing at the very highest level?