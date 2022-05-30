Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Set Sadio Mané Price at €50M

While we haven’t yet heard from the man at the centre of the story, who promised he would reveal his future plans following the Champions League final, it appears all but certain Sadio Mané’s days as a Liverpool player are over.

Having arrived as the first major signing of the Jürgen Klopp era, Mané has spent six wildly successful seasons at Anfield and the 30-year-old is said to be looking for a new challenge with what would likely be his final major contract.

The destination, Bayern Munich, also appears to be all but certain—a choice that, given Bayern’s adherence to a strict wage structure, rather supports the idea that Mané is seeking a new challenge and not just a payday.

However, there appears some difference of opinion on transfer value, with reports from the German end suggesting Bayern hope to get a deal done for around €30M while English reports have said Liverpool wouldn’t consider that.

Most recently, The Athletic’s James Pearce has said that accounting for contract status, Liverpool value Mané at closer to €50M and would not consider selling him on the cheap simply to ensure they get something in return.

The club would also seek to line up a replacement before sanctioning his departure, and recent history suggests that if their fee and replacement standards aren’t met they would be content for Mané to run down his contract.